Shandon Outlaws beat Coastal Christian 13-12

–The Shandon High School Girls Softball Team beat visiting Coastal Christian 13-12 Friday afternoon. The Outlaws won it with a walk-off double in the bottom of the 7th inning. With two out and the score tied 12-12, pitcher Hayley Firschler stroked a fly ball over the head of the right fielder to score a runner from second base.

Coach Dayna Sciocchetti said, “Hayley is an all-around player. I could put her anywhere on the field.”

The Outlaws geared up to play last season, but the pandemic prevented it. Shandon’s softball season began this year with only one week’s notice. Coach Dayna Sciocchetti says, “I think we’re coming together pretty well.”

On Tuesday, the Outlaws host Coast Union. The Shandon/Coast Union game Tuesday begins at 3:30 in Shandon.

Advertisement



Share this post!

email

Related