Shandon rest area will close starting next week for major renovations 

Posted: 11:58 am, February 11, 2021 by News Staff

Shandon Roadside Rest Area near Highway 46 East.

–The Shandon roadside rest area on Hwy. 46 East will undergo a major wastewater system improvement project beginning Tuesday, Feb. 16. As a result of this project, the rest area and the electric vehicle charging station will be closed from Tuesday, Feb. 16 until the Summer of 2021.

The project will include upgrades to the existing advanced treatment wastewater disposal system and the installation of a cloud-based resource monitoring system. The contractor for this $1.1 million project is TSI Engineering of North Highlands, Calif.

A planned Gaviota safety roadside rest area project on US 101 in Santa Barbara County will replace the wastewater disposal system, the water storage tank, the pump house and will install a cloud-based resource monitoring system. It will also include a new maintenance storage area and crew room on the southbound side. Both the northbound and the southbound rest areas are anticipated to be closed from March to November of 2021. The estimated cost for this project is $4,782,000.

The planned Camp Roberts safety roadside rest area project on US 101 in Monterey County will replace the wastewater disposal system, install a cloud-based resource monitoring system, construct a maintenance storage area and crew room on the northbound side. Both the northbound and the southbound rest areas, including the electric vehicle charging stations, are anticipated to be closed from May 2021 to March 2022. The estimated cost for this project is $5,694,000.

These projects will upgrade all wastewater systems to meet current health and safety codes, will decrease maintenance repairs and conserve and protect environmental resources. Motorists are encouraged to check the Caltrans website for specific closure dates and to make alternative stopping plans during these construction closures.

For traffic updates on other state highways on the Central Coast motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or visit the District 5 website.



