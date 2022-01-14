Shandon School District cancels in-person instruction due to staff and student absences
Schools forced to close due to increase in illness
–Due to a large number of absences among students and staff, the Shandon Unified School District announced Thursday that in-person instruction is moving to independent learning on Friday. There has been an increase in absences due to illness, according to school officials.
The school closure coincides with a surge of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County. More than 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the county in the last week. SLO County’s 14-day daily average has spiked to 283, up from 34 just before Thanksgiving. About 75-percent of recent COVID-19 cases sequenced in SLO County are of the Omicron variant and about 25-percent are of the Delta variant, county health officials report.
Teleconferencing via Zoom is available for students from Shandon Elementary and Shandon High School from 8:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. each school day.
The free school breakfast and lunch program will continue. The district’s Parkfield campus is continuing in-person classes.
The district has a total of 285 students in grades K-12 and 17 teachers. This temporary transition to independent study is the first since the district’s schools reopened in April 2021.
“In-person classes are the best for more successful learning,” said Superintendent Dr. Kristina Benson. Students and staff are expected to return to classrooms on Jan. 31.