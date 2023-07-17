Update: Female victim killed in Shandon stabbing, suspect identity released

Update posted July 17, 2:15 p.m.:

Male victim hospitalized, suspect was a relative of the victims

– The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has released additional information regarding the stabbing that occurred in Shandon Sunday night and the suspect that was arrested:

On Sunday at approximately 9:23 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a call that a stabbing had just occurred. The adult male caller reported that he and his wife had been stabbed multiple times in the 200 Block of South Second Street in Shandon.

Sheriff’s deputies began an emergency response to the location. With support from witnesses, Cal Fire, and medics, both victims were taken to safety, and medical aid was rendered. The female was pronounced deceased on the scene. The male victim was airlifted to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, however, is currently in stable condition.

Through an investigation, the suspect was identified as 31-year-old Justin Buchanan of Shandon, a family member of the two victims.

Sheriff’s Deputies and Detectives formed a perimeter of the residence and nearby area and a sheriff’s office drone was deployed. Additional assistance was provided by the California Highway Patrol including air support from their helicopter, H-70.

A reverse 911 was sent out for residents in the area to shelter in place. Sheriff’s deputies remained on the scene, actively searching for Buchanan. Shortly after 3 a.m., Buchanan was located and arrested without incident. He is being held at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on a no-bail warrant for homicide. This is believed to be an isolated incident with no further public safety threat.

Original story posted July 17, 6:55 a.m.:

Shelter-in-place ordered in Shandon after report of stabbing

– The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office issued shelter-in-place notifications in Shandon on Sunday night following a reported stabbing incident, according to a report by KSBY. A significant portion of the town received the notification after reports of a stabbing surfaced at approximately 9:22 p.m.

As of 3:22 a.m. on Monday, a suspect was apprehended and the sheriff’s office stated that the shelter-in-place advisory would be lifted.

No further details are available at this time.

