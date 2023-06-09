Shepherd to Chef event added to Open Farm Days

Chefs to create farm-fresh fare, wine, and spirit pairings for Open Farm Days Saturday night party

– Open Farm Days has announced the addition of the Shepherd to Chef event at Rêves de Moutons, with local chefs shining a light on local agriculture via a “farm trail-centric” menu. The event, a fundraiser dinner, will be presented by Chef Rachel Ponce and Chef Justin Lewis who will create farm-fresh fare, wine, and spirit pairings for the Open Farm Days Saturday night party.

Guests can enjoy a Paso Robles summer evening of sipping and grazing with Black Market Cheese Co. at Rêves de Moutons as they celebrate the completion of their new dairy.

Rêves de Moutons which translates as “sheep dreams,” reflects owners Evan and Kristy Bishop’s dream to build their farm, as well as the quality of life they hope to provide their animals. Guests will enjoy staying at the B&B, touring the farm, spending time with the animals, tasting cheese and eating fresh produce and eggs.

Guests will be greeted with a glass of bubbles at the barn, then take an evening stroll with owners Evan and Kristy Bishop, who will share their story, sheep dreams, and farm life. Farm fresh cocktails and local wines will be enjoyed at perfectly paired grazing vignettes around the property, highlighting locally grown and raised products from the SLO Co Farm Trail.

Get tickets and view the menu at farmsteaded.com.

About Open Farm Days

The third annual SLO County Open Farm Days weekend returns this July 14-16. The popular event has expanded to three days this year offering attendees more behind-the-scenes peeks at local agriculture. Tourists and townies, community members, and agricultural enthusiasts will travel the SLO County Farm Trail to tour, taste, and learn.

Open Farm Days is a self-guided journey of over 20 farms and ranches throughout San Luis Obispo County, many of which are not generally open to the public. Farmers and purveyors will open their gates to host farm tours, workshops, demos, tastings, and unique agricultural experiences.

Proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit The Great AGventure and the SLO County Farm Trail.

