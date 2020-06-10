Breaking: Sheriff’s deputy shot in Paso Robles, suspect at large

Police close downtown, ask public to avoid the area

–A shooting has occurred at the Paso Robles Police Department in downtown Paso Robles, and a deputy from The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has been shot and wounded. The deputy sheriff is being treated and their condition is unknown. Law enforcement is looking for at least one suspect.

Law enforcement has shut down Spring Street around Downtown and barricades have been set up from 9th and Spring to 13th and Spring and east to Riverside Ave. More than a dozen police, sheriff’s and CHP vehicles have the streets blocked off. Law enforcement has set up a command post at the Mis-State Fair grounds, as a CHP helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft circle overhead.

Anyone in the downtown area of Paso Robles is being asked to shelter-in-place Wednesday morning as law enforcement searches for an active shooter suspect. The public is urged to avoid the area.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male or light-skinned male, 6 foot tall, stocky build, curly hair, white hoodie, dark pants with a handgun, and possible rifle.

According to officials, the situation began with shots fired at the Paso Robles Police Department building around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. A sheriff deputy was then shot nearby at 10th & Riverside. He was reportedly hit in the chin and has been transported to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office described this is an active situation. No further information is available at this time. This is a developing story. Updates will be posted.

Urgent: Active Shooter in downtown Paso Robles.

