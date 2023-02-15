Sheriff hosting town hall meeting tonight in Shandon

Members of the public invited to attend, discuss important issues

– San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson will be holding another in his series of town hall meetings today at 6:30 p.m. at Shandon Elementary School, located at 301 S. 1st St., in Shandon.

This is an opportunity for the public to discuss the issue of public safety in the Shandon area and the rest of the county. Sheriff Parkinson will offer a short presentation and then be available to answer questions.

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor John Peschong will be a special guest at the meeting.

Members of the public are invited to attend to talk about the issues that are important to them.

Share To Social Media