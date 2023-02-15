Paso Robles News|Wednesday, February 15, 2023
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Sheriff hosting town hall meeting tonight in Shandon
  • Follow Us!

Sheriff hosting town hall meeting tonight in Shandon 

Posted: 7:05 am, February 15, 2023 by News Staff

Members of the public invited to attend, discuss important issues

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson will be holding another in his series of town hall meetings today at 6:30 p.m. at Shandon Elementary School, located at 301 S. 1st St., in Shandon.

This is an opportunity for the public to discuss the issue of public safety in the Shandon area and the rest of the county. Sheriff Parkinson will offer a short presentation and then be available to answer questions.

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor John Peschong will be a special guest at the meeting.

Members of the public are invited to attend to talk about the issues that are important to them.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.