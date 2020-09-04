Sheriff Ian Parkinson endorses Cunningham for Assembly

–This week, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) announced that he had received the endorsement of San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson.

“As our Assemblyman and a former prosecutor, Jordan has always put our community’s safety first,” said Sheriff Parkinson. “In the Assembly, Jordan has led the fight against human trafficking and been a strong advocate for crime victims. I am honored to support him for reelection, and know that he will continue to work towards a safer San Luis Obispo county.”

Cunningham has also been endorsed by Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown.

Since joining the Legislature in 2016, Cunningham has been the state’s leading voice in the fight against human trafficking. Cunningham – a former prosecutor – has introduced and passed a number of bills to protect and provide resources for trafficking victims, as well as increase the tools available for law enforcement to prosecute traffickers and Johns.

After graduating from Atascadero High School, Cunningham graduated from Point Loma Nazarene University with a degree in physics. He then obtained his law degree from the University of California, Berkeley.

Prior to serving in the Assembly, Cunningham served as a deputy district attorney in SLO County, and on the Templeton Unified School Board. He owns a small business with his wife Shauna, and enjoys coaching youth sports and raising their four kids.

