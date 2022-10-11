Paso Robles News|Tuesday, October 11, 2022
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Vehicle pursuit leads to crash, search for suspect
  • Follow Us!

Vehicle pursuit leads to crash, search for suspect 

Posted: 6:53 am, October 11, 2022 by News Staff

car crash image 2

Incident occured Monday night in Atascadero

– On Monday night, officers from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a short vehicle pursuit, during which the driver reportedly rolled their truck and fled on foot in a northerly direction. The incident occurred in the 8200 block of Amapoa Ave. in Atascadero around 10:48 p.m.

Officers conducted a search in the area after the suspect fled the scene. Officers reportedly told residents to stay inside while they searched for the suspect.

The truck had previously been reported stolen, according to the vehicle’s owner.
car crash image 2

No additional information or updates on the status of the search is available at this time.

-Report and photos by Jason Brock

Advertisement
Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.