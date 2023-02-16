Sheriff visits Shandon for town hall meeting

Town hall meetings held periodically throughout the county

– San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson conducted a Town Hall meeting in Shandon Wednesday night.

In the multipurpose room of Shandon Elementary School, the sheriff and Lt. Michael Manuela, and San Luis Obispo County Supervisor John Peschong answered questions from local Shandon residents. California Highway Patrol officers were also on hand and spoke to the crowd.

Parkinson said it went well.

There were some questions about an unsolved murder case that dates back to Halloween. The sheriff says his department is still investigating that case.

Parkinson periodically conducts town hall meetings in communities like Shandon, San Miguel, and Templeton to give locals an opportunity to discuss law enforcement issues with the sheriff and his deputies. Other agencies who enforce the law in their community often participate as well.