Deputies arrest 18-year-old Templeton resident for recent thefts

–On Dec. 23, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office began taking a series of theft reports in the Las Tablas Rd., Hawley St., and Cayucos Ave. areas in Templeton. Sheriff’s deputies working out of the North County station began investigating these reports.

On Dec. 30, they contacted a possible suspect, 18-year-old Cody Smith of Templeton. Smith was on active probation and was found to be in possession of several items of stolen property believed to be linked to the reported thefts. Smith was arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of theft, possession of stolen property, and prowling.

The sheriff’s office is still actively investigating these theft cases. The stolen property has been returned to some of the victims, however, sheriff’s deputies are still working to identify the owners of some of the recovered property.

Anyone with information related to this case, or who have yet to report a theft in the Templeton area within the mentioned time frame, is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550.

Share this post!

email

Related