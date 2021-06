Sheriff’s deputies respond to report of ‘fully nude man’ mowing the lawn

Incident was overheard on police radio

–The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office responded yesterday evening to a report of a “fully nude male” mowing the grass in Templeton.

The incident was overheard by a local correspondent over police radio channels. It reportedly occurred in the 500 block of Templeton Road in Templeton.

The sheriff’s office did not respond to a request for more information by press time.

