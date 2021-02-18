Sheriff’s detectives continue investigation of suspicious death

Debra Sue Glenn was found dead at Nipomo residence

–San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office identified Debra Sue Glenn, 68, as the woman who was found dead on May 27, 2020, in a residence on Tefft Street in Nipomo.

“The cause of death has been ruled blunt force trauma, but the manner of death is undetermined,” SLO County Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla said Thursday. He said the incident is “classified as a suspicious death.” Glenn’s death certificate says the cause of her death was “complications of blunt force cranial cerebral traumatic injuries.”

As of yet, no suspect has been publicly identified by authorities. “This is an active investigation,” Cipolla said. “We are still waiting on some test results as well as evidence findings.”

Reached for comment, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney on Thursday said he “cannot provide any information.”

Glenn’s family and friends created a “Justice for Debbie” page on Facebook demanding answers about her death. The page has over 500 members. A GoFundMe page was set up by relatives last year to cover funeral expenses.

