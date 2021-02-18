Paso Robles News|Thursday, February 18, 2021
You are here: Home » Crime » Sheriff’s detectives continue investigation of suspicious death
  • Follow Us!

Sheriff’s detectives continue investigation of suspicious death 

Posted: 3:42 pm, February 18, 2021 by News Staff
Debra "Debbie" Sue Glen. Image from GoFundMe

Debra “Debbie” Sue Glenn. Image from GoFundMe

Debra Sue Glenn was found dead at Nipomo residence

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office identified Debra Sue Glenn, 68, as the woman who was found dead on May 27, 2020, in a residence on Tefft Street in Nipomo.

“The cause of death has been ruled blunt force trauma, but the manner of death is undetermined,” SLO County Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla said Thursday. He said the incident is “classified as a suspicious death.” Glenn’s death certificate says the cause of her death was “complications of blunt force cranial cerebral traumatic injuries.”

As of yet, no suspect has been publicly identified by authorities. “This is an active investigation,” Cipolla said. “We are still waiting on some test results as well as evidence findings.”

Reached for comment, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney on Thursday said he “cannot provide any information.”

Glenn’s family and friends created a “Justice for Debbie” page on Facebook demanding answers about her death. The page has over 500 members. A GoFundMe page was set up by relatives last year to cover funeral expenses.

Debra Sue Glenn

Debra Sue Glenn. Image from Facebook.



Share this post!
Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Email this to someone

email

Comments





Posted in:  Crime
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.