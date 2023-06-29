Sheriff’s office begins seeking donations for Christmas bike giveaway

Program began more than 30 years ago

– The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office announced this week that it has begun seeking donations for its Christmas Bike Program. The sheriff’s office is accepting new and used bicycles, new helmets, and monetary donations.

The Christmas bike program began more than 30 years ago with the idea of promoting the holiday spirit by giving away refurbished bicycles with new helmets to children in need in San Luis Obispo County.

Currently, the Sheriff’s Honor Farm is the assembly point for bicycles that are donated and in need of repair. Incarcerated persons working at the honor farm, along with the help and guidance of Bike SLO County, complete all of the repairs to the bicycles. This instills in them a positive work ethic, self-respect, and a sense of giving back to the community, according to the sheriff’s office.

Individuals and businesses who wish to donate bicycles or new helmets in their original packaging can bring them to any of the patrol stations in Templeton, Los Osos, Oceano, or to the Sheriff’s Honor Farm located at 880 Oklahoma Avenue in San Luis Obispo.

To make a monetary donation, send a check to: Sheriff’s Advisory Foundation Attn: Bicycle Fund P.O. Box 3752 San Luis Obispo, CA 93403.

This year’s Christmas Bicycle Giveaway is scheduled for the week of Dec. 11.

