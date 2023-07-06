Sheriff’s office continuing search for Kyle Doan this weekend

Latest search will involve approximately 300 search crew personnel from around the state

– The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the San Luis Obispo County Incident Management Team, will be conducting a large-scale ground search operation for missing five-year-old Kyle Doan on Saturday and Sunday, July 8 and 9.

Doan was swept away by raging floodwaters in January in San Marcos Creek. There have been numerous searches for him since then. With the assistance of the State Office of Emergency Services, this latest search will involve approximately 300 search crew personnel from around the state.

Crews will be conducting full-day searches on both days in the Salinas River from the San Marcos Creek confluence to the Big Sandy Creek confluence. That is an area approximately six miles long and a half-mile wide. K9s and heavy equipment will be staged and prepared to respond immediately if evidence of Doan’s location is discovered.

“We understand the community’s desire to help with the search but at this time there is no need for volunteers and all incident needs are being met,” said the sheriff’s office in a press release, “We also appreciate the community’s generosity in donating food for this search effort, but we have no means of accepting the donations. Again, we ask for the community’s patience as we conduct this latest search effort, and we thank everyone for the ongoing support.”

