Sheriff’s Office recognizes Commander Keith Scott for 30 years of service 

February 5, 2020

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Commander Keith Scott, left, and Sherrif Ian Parkinson.

 

–The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday recognized Commander Keith Scott for his 30 years of service.

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors presented Keith with a resolution in recognition of his many achievements, the sheriff’s office announced.

Keith began his law enforcement career as a sheriff’s cadet on Jan. 7, 1990 where he achieved top cadet. He was promoted to Deputy Sheriff four months later, becoming the first African-American Deputy Sheriff employed by the County.

He was promoted to a senior deputy in 2001, a sergeant in 2012 and in 2017 he was promoted to commander. He has served as a patrol deputy, SWAT team member, narcotics detective, watch commander, patrol sergeant, Gang Task Force sergeant, patrol station commander, San Luis Obispo County Bomb Task Force administrator and now as commander overseeing the detective division of the sheriff’s office.

Through it all, Keith has always held himself and the personnel under his command to a high level of professionalism and accountability, the announcement said.

“We salute you Commander Keith Scott for your 30 years of dedicated service to the people of San Luis Obispo County,” said Sherrif Ian Parkinson.

