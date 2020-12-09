Sheriff’s office says it will not respond to calls based solely on non-compliance with stay-at-home order

–The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department has released a statement saying that they will not be responding to calls based solely on non-compliance with the regional stay-at-home-order, will continue to focus on “significant criminal matters.” They posted the following on their Facebook page:

In response to the governor’s regional stay at home order, the sheriff’s office will continue its mission to focus on significant criminal matters. Deputies will not be making traffic/pedestrian stops to determine the comings and goings of citizens during this time. We will not be responding to calls for service based solely on non-compliance with the new order.

The sheriff’s office will take appropriate action on large gatherings which flaunt the order. Additionally, the sheriff’s office will continue its protocols, like we have with the business community, to ask for voluntary compliance when dealing with these matters and to protect people that are most vulnerable. The sheriff’s office will not jeopardize the safety of this community and criminalize people who are trying to preserve their mental, physical, and financial health.

-Ian Parkinson, Sheriff’s Advisory Foundation

