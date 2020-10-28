Sheriff’s office seeking donations for annual Christmas bike giveaway

–Since 1989, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has been giving away bicycles during the holiday season. And in that spirit of giving, they are currently seeking donations for the Christmas Bicycle Giveaway.

As a result of the pandemic this year, they will only have one date and location for the bicycle giveaway. It will be held on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. at the Sheriff’s Honor Farm, 880 Oklahoma Avenue, San Luis Obispo.

If you would like to request a bike, please request an application from the e-mail address listed below or go to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office website, slosheriff.org.

This program was set up 31 years ago to promote the holiday spirit by giving away refurbished bicycles and new helmets to children in need in San Luis Obispo County. Due to the generosity of the people of this County, the program has continued to be a big success.

Currently, the Sheriff’s Office Honor Farm is the assembly point for bicycles that are donated and in need of repair. Inmates who are housed at the Honor Farm make the repairs. The program instills in the inmates a positive work ethic, self-respect, and a sense of worth to the community.

Again, as a result of the pandemic, new bicycles, replacement parts, and accessories are in short supply this year. They are seeking the public’s help by asking for new bicycles, new helmets, or monetary donations for replacement parts.

Individuals and businesses who wish to donate new children’s bicycle helmets in their original packaging can bring the helmet to any of the Sheriff’s Office Patrol stations or to the Sheriff’s Honor Farm located on Highway 1. If you would like to make a monetary contribution for the purchase of parts or helmets, please send a check to:

Sheriff’s Advisory Foundation

Attn: Bicycle Fund

P.O. Box 3752

San Luis Obispo, CA 93403

The Sheriff’s Office could not continue this program without the help and generosity of groups like Rita’s Rainbows which donates money to buy bicycle helmets, Bike SLO County which donates many hours to helping inmates refurbish the bicycles, The Sandlot Group of San Luis Obispo for donating new bikes, and the Sheriff’s Advisory Foundation which donates time and money to the cause.

For the health and safety of the public and staff we are asking everyone to please observe COVID precautions when picking up a bicycle. The sheriff’s office asks everyone to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing during the event.

Note: They will be accepting adult bicycles but prefer children’s bicycles since they are in high demand. If you know a child (up to 15 years of age) in need of a bicycle, please e-mail: sh-bikereports@co.slo.ca.us to request a Christmas Bicycle Application or visit slosheriff.org and click on “Resources” at the top of our homepage and then “Forms” and “Applications” on the drop-down menu. All applications are due by Nov. 25.

Share this post!

email

Related