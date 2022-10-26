Sheriff’s office seeking donations for bicycle giveaway

Children’s bikes in high demand this year

– Since 1989, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has been giving away bicycles during the holiday season. The sheriff’s office is currently seeking donations for the Christmas bicycle giveaway.

This program was created to promote the holiday spirit by giving away refurbished bicycles and new helmets to children in need in San Luis Obispo County. Due to the generosity of those in the community, the program has continued to be a big success, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Sheriff’s Office Honor Farm is the assembly point for bicycles that are donated and in need of repair. Inmates who are housed at the Honor Farm make the repairs. The program instills in the inmates a positive work ethic, self-respect, and a sense of worth to the community.

As a result of the pandemic, replacement parts and accessories are still in short supply. The sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help by asking for new bicycles, new helmets, or monetary donations for replacement parts. Adult bicycles will be accepted, but children’s bicycles are preferred since they are in high demand.

If you know a child (up to 15 years of age) in need of a bicycle, e-mail: sh-bikereports@co.slo.ca.us to request a Christmas bicycle application or visit the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office website at slosheriff.org and click on Resources at the top of our homepage and then Forms and Applications on the drop-down menu.

All applications are due by Nov. 18, 2022. This year’s giveaway will take place on Dec. 13th, at 9 a.m.

Individuals and businesses who wish to donate children’s bicycles or new helmets in their original packaging can bring them to any of the sheriff’s office patrol stations or to the sheriff’s honor farm located on Highway 1. To make a monetary contribution for the purchase of bikes, parts, or helmets, send a check to:

Sheriff’s Advisory Foundation

Attn: Bicycle Fund P.O. Box 3752

San Luis Obispo, CA 93403

