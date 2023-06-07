Paso Robles News|Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Sheriff’s office seeks assistance identifying men involved in bar fight 

Posted: 6:19 am, June 7, 2023 by News Staff
The first suspect is pictured here in the white hat.

Two men believed to be from Fresno or Bakersfield area

– The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two people who were involved in an altercation with a third person at Mr. Rick’s Bar in Avila Beach on May 13.

The second suspect is pictured here in the red hat.

The victim in that fight suffered non-life-threatening injuries to their face and neck.

The two men, identified as wearing a red hat and white hat in the photograph, are believed to be from the Fresno or Bakersfield area, according to the sheriff’s office.

If anyone has information on these two men, contact the sheriff’s detective division at (805) 781-4913.

