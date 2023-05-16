Sheriff’s office warns of new phone scam

Scammers using technology that makes it appear the calls are coming from the sheriff’s office

– The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam in San Luis Obispo County.

There have been several reports recently that someone claiming to be from the sheriff’s office has contacted individuals to inform them there is a warrant out for their arrest.

The scammers used technology that made it appear the call was coming from the sheriff’s office on caller ID. The scammers have even used the names of actual deputies to make the call appear to be legitimate. The caller indicates the resident can clear the warrant by making a cash transfer or through a debit card or gift card.

The sheriff’s office wants to caution residents this is a scam. The sheriff’s office reminds the public that it is not their practice to contact residents by phone regarding these matters. Deputy sheriffs will never request money or gift cards in lieu of bail. Anyone who receives a call like this should report it to their local law enforcement agency.

