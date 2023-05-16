Paso Robles News|Tuesday, May 16, 2023
You are here: Home » Crime » Sheriff’s office warns of new phone scam
  • Follow Us!

Sheriff’s office warns of new phone scam 

Posted: 6:49 am, May 16, 2023 by News Staff

scamScammers using technology that makes it appear the calls are coming from the sheriff’s office

– The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam in San Luis Obispo County.

There have been several reports recently that someone claiming to be from the sheriff’s office has contacted individuals to inform them there is a warrant out for their arrest.

The scammers used technology that made it appear the call was coming from the sheriff’s office on caller ID. The scammers have even used the names of actual deputies to make the call appear to be legitimate. The caller indicates the resident can clear the warrant by making a cash transfer or through a debit card or gift card.

The sheriff’s office wants to caution residents this is a scam. The sheriff’s office reminds the public that it is not their practice to contact residents by phone regarding these matters. Deputy sheriffs will never request money or gift cards in lieu of bail. Anyone who receives a call like this should report it to their local law enforcement agency.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Crime
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.