Sheriff’s office warns of ongoing phone scam

– The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of an ongoing phone scam.

There have been several reports recently that someone claiming to be from the sheriff’s office has contacted individuals to inform them there is a warrant out for their arrest. The phone number used by the scammers directs callers to a fake sheriff’s office phone tree.

The caller indicates the resident can clear the warrant by making a cash transfer or through a debit card or gift card.

The sheriff’s office cautions residents that this is a scam. The sheriff’s office reminds the public that it is not its practice to contact residents by phone regarding these matters. Deputy sheriffs will never request money or gift cards in lieu of bail. Anyone who receives a call like this should report it to their local law enforcement agency.

Residents are asked to inform their family and friends about this scam so they can be prepared in the event they receive a call like this.

