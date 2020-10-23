Sheriff’s office warns of unauthorized website for online commissary orders



–Recently, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has received complaints regarding an unauthorized website related to placing online commissary orders for those currently in San Luis Obispo County Jail.

The address of the approved website and the unauthorized website are very similar and the public may be getting confused by the two.

The approved website is run by the Aramark Corporation and allows the public to buy snacks and goods online for those who are currently in the county jail.

The approved website is shop.icaregifts.com and will allow you to purchase items for delivery to inmates at the county jail. The unauthorized website is icaregiftsonline.net and is not approved for commissary items at the county jail.

The public can also access the approved process by going directly to the sheriff’s office website slosheriff.org and clicking on the “Who Is In Custody” icon, typing in the name of the inmate, and then clicking on “Order commissary items for this inmate” which is highlighted in the upper right-hand side of the page.

