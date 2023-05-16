Student under investigation for making threats to school campus

There is no concern for student safety at this time, says school district

– Templeton Unified School District officials responded yesterday to a report of a threatening social media post made by a student at Templeton High School. Following established district procedures, school staff promptly notified law enforcement authorities.

An investigation was conducted by law enforcement officials from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and the school administration.

The preliminary findings indicate that there is currently no threat to student safety. However, as is standard procedure for such incidents, the student(s) under investigation will not be allowed to return to campus until a full investigation has been completed and appropriate disciplinary measures have been taken, according to an email from the school district. Law enforcement officers will also be present at the school today.

The full notice emailed by Templeton Unified School District Monday night reads:

THS Notice Revised Resent for clarification: TUSD Families,

Earlier today, it was reported to district staff that a student at THS made a post on social media that was threatening in nature. Following district protocol, the school staff informed law enforcement immediately.

Both law enforcement and school administration have investigated the situation thoroughly. The preliminary investigation has indicated that there is not a concern for student safety at this time. However, in all cases of an alleged threat, student(s) that are being investigated are not permitted to return to campus until the full investigation is completed and any appropriate discipline administered. And to provide further reassurance for students and staff, law enforcement will be present at school tomorrow.

No further information is available at this time.

