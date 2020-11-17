Paso Robles News|Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Shooting reported at Alamo Creek Terrace in Paso Robles 

Posted: 9:26 pm, November 16, 2020 by News Staff
paso robles police investigate shooting

Paso Robles police investigating the scene at Alamo Creek Terrace on Monday night. Photo by Jason Brock.

–Paso Robles police were investigating a reported shooting on Alamo Creek Terrace near Dry Creek Apartments on Monday night.

Neighbors in the area reported shots were fired before 9 p.m. Police detectives are on the scene and have areas of an apartment building roped off with yellow caution tape.

Police radio traffic indicated a shooting victim was reported as arriving at Twin Cities Hospital. It is unknown at this time if the incidents are connected.

A stabbing was reported in Barney Schwartz Park shortly before this incident. It is unknown in the incidents are related.

No other details were available at press time. Check back on this story for updates.



