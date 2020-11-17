Shooting reported at Alamo Creek Terrace in Paso Robles

–Paso Robles police were investigating a reported shooting on Alamo Creek Terrace near Dry Creek Apartments on Monday night.

Neighbors in the area reported shots were fired before 9 p.m. Police detectives are on the scene and have areas of an apartment building roped off with yellow caution tape.

Police radio traffic indicated a shooting victim was reported as arriving at Twin Cities Hospital. It is unknown at this time if the incidents are connected.

A stabbing was reported in Barney Schwartz Park shortly before this incident. It is unknown in the incidents are related.

No other details were available at press time. Check back on this story for updates.

