Shooting reported in Paso Robles Saturday

Occupied home hit by five rounds of gunfire

– On Saturday at around 7:40 p.m., the Paso Robles Police Department received a call of shots heard in the 500 block of 28th Street. Officers canvassed the area and located an occupied home that was hit by gunfire. Fortunately, nobody inside was struck.

Officers and detectives processed the scene and learned the home was struck by about five rounds, none of which penetrated the interior of the home. At this time, police say it is believed this was a targeted attack stemming from an altercation earlier this year.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the police department is requesting anyone with any information to call (805) 237-6464. Persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

