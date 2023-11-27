Shooting suspect arrested in Los Osos

Victim said to be in stable condition with non-life-threatening wounds

– On Sunday, deputies from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a victim with a gunshot wound in the 1900 block of 10th Street in Los Osos. Sheriff’s detectives were immediately called out to investigate the incident.

Detectives determined a shooting had occurred at that location. A search was immediately conducted for the suspect. He was identified as 20-year-old Christian CambrayMartinez of Los Osos. Deputies were able to locate the suspect nearby and he was taken into custody.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is said to be in stable condition with non-life-threatening wounds.

CambrayMartinez was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on numerous charges including assault with a deadly weapon and violating his probation. The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

