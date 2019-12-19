Shop Local Holiday Gift Guide

This holiday season, the Paso Robles Daily News would like to encourage the community to shop locally and support local businesses – the preferred outlet during this gift purchasing season. Did you know that nearly two-thirds of the money spent at locally owned businesses across the nation is reinvested in individual communities? Shopping with local merchants – whether looking for that perfect gift or finding a perfect hotel for holiday visitors – benefits the entire community. Ring in the holidays with Shop Small Paso on November 30 and even more of your gift buying dollar stays close to home.

Shopping local and shopping small businesses helps support the parks, recreation facilities, libraries, community organizations and other aspects of the area that make this community a great place to live. Here are a few of the ways that shopping locally supports the local community and helps reach out to other communities this holiday season.

“Shopping locally helps all the small businesses that bring something unique to our community,” said Norma Moye, executive director of the Paso Robles Downtown Business Association. “The businesses do so much for our community throughout the year and help with so many events; by shopping locally we can pay things forward to those businesses.”

With the holiday shopping season in full swing, the following are offering their usual blend of hospitality and warmth along with extended hours and one-of-a-kind items to make this gift-giving season a jolly one.

Wood & Nails Furniture

Wood & Nails is Paso Robles’ newest furniture store. It is family owned and operated and committed to helping locals create a home where family and friends gather and new traditions grow. “We love what we do and take pride in offering stylish, high-quality pieces that bring comfort to your home. With ten years in the business, we are looking forward to serving our Paso Robles community for many years to come.” Enjoy 15% off regular priced items for the holidays. Store located at 1325 Park St., in downtown Paso Robles. (805) 257-8028.

Siegel’s Jewelry

Explore the.collection of engagement rings, wedding rings, vintage, and fine jewelry at Siegel’s Jewelry in downtown Paso Robles. Find the perfect holiday surprise for that special person. Siegel’s offers a unique selection of designer and one-of-a-kind estate jewelry, or get personal assistance to repair or sell a piece of jewelry.

Siegel’s is located at 739 12th Street, Paso Robles, (805) 239-4367. Hours are Mon-Sat 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Open for holiday shopping on Sunday Dec 15 and Dec 22 from 1-5 p.m.

Central Coast Food & Wine Tours

Holiday special: Receive a bottle of sparkling wine for each pair of gift certificates purchased!

Join our fun and tasty five-star tours to enjoy the best food and wines that Paso Robles has to offer. A Central Coast Food & Wine Tour is a great family activity! Our gift certificates are the perfect gift for the foodie or wine lover who has everything.

Purchase your gift certificates by completing the “Request Additional Information” form on the Central Coast Food Tours website, or call Laura at (805) 400-9054.

H&R Block

Need help filing taxes for yourself and your business?

Whether it’s filing your personal federal or state tax return or help with business services, such as bookkeeping and payroll, H&R Block is available year-round. Rely on H&R Block experts to keep your taxes in order and help your business grow. ¿Hablas español? H&R Block also has bilingual tax professionals to take care of all your tax filing needs.

Paso Robles Main Street Association – Shop Local Campaign

November 29 kicked off the season with Christmas and holiday lights illuminating the way to this year’s holiday festivities in City Park. “It’s our special gift to the community and a way for everyone to celebrate the joys of the season together,” said Norma Moye, Executive Director.

Main Street has held a Holiday Craft Bazaar, Annual Downtown Lighting Ceremony, Shop Small Saturday, Annual Christmas Light Parade, and Vine Street Victorian Showcase and Holiday.

Next up is the Dec. 21 Victorian Teddy Bear Tea – For more information, visit the Main Street Association Downtown Paso Robles Association website.

