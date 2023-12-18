‘Shop With a Cop’ event brings holiday joy to 40 nominated children

Children given $150 gift cards to enhance their Christmas experience

– The Paso Robles Police Department hosted its inaugural Shop with a Cop event last Friday night, as announced on the department’s Facebook page. The event featured 40 children who were nominated by school staff to participate in the special night.

Each child was provided with a $150 Walmart gift card by the Paso Robles Police Activities League to enhance their Christmas experience. The children had the opportunity to shop alongside officers, deputies, dispatchers, crime analysts, or firefighters.

