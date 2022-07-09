Paso Robles News|Saturday, July 9, 2022
Shorin Ryu Karate offered at Centennial Park 

July 9, 2022

karate paso robles

Beginner, intermediate, and advanced classes available

– The public is invited to learn traditional Okinawan Shorin Ryu Karate at the beginning, intermediate and advanced levels. Classes are offered at Centennial Park in Paso Robles for ages eight to adult. Beginner training focuses on discipline, elementary karate skills (blocks, kicks, and stances), flexibility, muscular and cardiovascular development, philosophy, and basic Japanese language.

Intermediate and advanced classes provide an opportunity for students to continue to build their skills. Classes happen on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. at Centennial Park.

Monthly enrollment is available for all levels.

Click here for more information and to register.

