Shots fired at apartment complex in what police are calling a ‘targeted event’ 

Paso Robles Police investigate Saturday night shooting

– Shortly before midnight on Saturday, a Paso Robles Police officer reportedly heard the sounds of gunfire in the 700 block of 28th Street. The officer then noticed at least two males, dressed in back, running from the area. Officers searched for the two subjects, but they were not located.

As officers and detectives started to investigate the scene, they learned that about seven shots were fired at an apartment complex in the 700 Block of 28th Street. Although the apartment was struck several times, no one was injured. Detectives worked throughout the night collecting evidence and following leads. At this time, this appears to be a targeted event, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus the message” to CRIMES (274637).

