Shots fired at vehicle near occupied residence in Morro Bay

–On Saturday at approximately 9:45 p.m., officers with the Morro Bay Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of Rennell St. in Morro Bay. Once on the scene, officers located an unoccupied vehicle in the driveway of a residence that had sustained damage from multiple gunshots. The family, including an infant residing at the residence, were home at the time of the shooting, but were unharmed.

Detectives have since gathered evidence and obtained statements from subjects living at the residence, including witnesses who were alerted by the sound of gunfire. The investigation is currently ongoing with detectives following up on leads associated with the drive-by shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to please contact the Morro Bay Police Department at (805) 772- 6225 or San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

