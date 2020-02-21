Shots fired at victim outside restaurant, one suspect, victim, still at large

–On Feb. 16 at about 2:41 am, the San Luis Obispo Police Department received several calls regarding a disturbance that just occurred at Tonita’s Mexican Grill, located at 1024 Nipomo in San Luis Obispo. The caller told dispatchers a male suspect, later identified as Chase Calvin, forced his way into the restaurant and started challenging the unknown victim to a fight. It was apparent by witness statements that the unknown victim did not know Calvin. The victim tried to leave, but Calvin followed him outside of the restaurant and into the street in front of Tonita’s Mexican Gill. An unknown male who appears to know Calvin involved himself in the incident. The unknown suspect removed a firearm from his waistband and discharged the firearm towards Tonita’s Mexican Grill and the unknown victim.

Calvin and the unknown suspect fled the area towards Higuera. A short time later, two additional gunshots were heard by witnesses. A total of three-gun shots were fired during this incident and no individuals were stuck. Officers arrived shortly after the call and searched the area for the suspects. Officers located Calvin in the 500 block of Higuera where he was arrested for vandalism and possession of brass knuckles.

The police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the unknown suspect, reported as a Hispanic male adult, roughly 20 years of age, wearing a long sleeve flannel shirt, white undershirt, and tan pants.

Police are also seeking the alleged victim, whom they describe as a white male adult in his 20’s, wearing a tan beanie, a red and black sweatshirt with large printed “Levi’s” brand logo on the front and back, tan pants, and light-colored shoes.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crime, can identify the victim, or has information about this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Lozano at (805) 594-8011. SLOPD utilizes Nixle as an electronic information-sharing system. Refer to http://www.nixle.com. to create an account and receive automatic timely updates and important news. Anonymous information may be referred to Crime Stopper @ (805) 549-STOP.

Share this post!

Related