Shots fired in Shandon, teen wounded

15-year-old male found with gunshot wound to the stomach Monday night

– On Monday night at approximately 10 p.m., San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Camatti Street in Shandon.

When deputies arrived, they discovered a 15-year-old male in the street with a gunshot wound to the stomach. The victim was alert and talking. Deputies provided first aid and then had the victim airlifted to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Detectives believe the shooting was an isolated incident and are investigating to determine if this incident was gang-related.

There is no suspect description available at this time.

If anyone in the Shandon area has information on this incident, they are asked to contact sheriff’s detectives at (805) 781-4500.

This incident is still under investigation. No further information is available at this time.

