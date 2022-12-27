Significant amounts of rain in the forecast this week and next

Storm systems could bring multiple inches of rain

– A significant amount of rain is in the forecast this week and next for Paso Robles. Weather Underground is predicting up to an inch of rain today, with another chance of significant rainfall starting Thursday and continuing through Saturday. On Sunday, a break from the rain is expected but then additional showers are in the forecast again starting Monday next week.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.

PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey says, “more rain and wind in SLO County expected following a warm Christmas Day:

More rain and wind in SLO County expected following a warm Christmas Day https://t.co/jMolcaVY2M — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) December 25, 2022

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for west- and northwest-facing beaches in San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County, warning of ocean waves of 8 to 14 feet with dangerous rip currents. The advisory remains in effect through 9 p.m. Wednesday.

