Significant cooldown in the forecast later this week

20-degree temperature shift expected over next few days

– Paso Robles could see triple-digit heat in the forecast again today, according to the latest weather forecast from Weather Underground, however, a significant cooldown is expected later this week and into the weekend.

Today’s forecasted high temperature is 101. Thursday’s forecast is 85, and Friday’s is 80. Saturday’s high is 77, and Sunday’s is 80 before temperatures climb back into the 90s at the start of next week.

Overnight lows are expected to remain in the mid-50s.

Click here to view the latest forecast from Weather Underground.

Share To Social Media