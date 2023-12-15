Paso Robles News|Friday, December 15, 2023
Significant rainfall in the forecast for SLO County next week 

Posted: 7:36 am, December 15, 2023 by News Staff

rain clouds

Rainfall expected to start on Sunday evening

– A storm system is on the way to San Luis Obispo County. The rainfall should begin late Sunday, continuing off and on through Thursday of next week, according to the latest forecast from Weather Underground.

“I hope the models for Wednesday, Dec. 20, don’t verify,” said retired PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey on Thursday in a post on X. “They indicate storm-force (50+ mph) southerly winds and up to three inches of rain in less than 24 hours.”

He also noted that from now to the end of the year, the Central Coast could receive as much as 7 inches of rain, with the most falling in the Santa Lucia Mountains:

Weather Underground currently predicting .13-inches of rain on Sunday, .29-inches on Monday, .32-inches on Tuesday, .68-inches on Wednesday, .24-inches on Thursday, and .04-inches on Friday for Paso Robles:

rain forecasted for Paso Robles

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.

 

Comments

