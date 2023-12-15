Significant rainfall in the forecast for SLO County next week

Rainfall expected to start on Sunday evening

– A storm system is on the way to San Luis Obispo County. The rainfall should begin late Sunday, continuing off and on through Thursday of next week, according to the latest forecast from Weather Underground.

“I hope the models for Wednesday, Dec. 20, don’t verify,” said retired PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey on Thursday in a post on X. “They indicate storm-force (50+ mph) southerly winds and up to three inches of rain in less than 24 hours.”

He also noted that from now to the end of the year, the Central Coast could receive as much as 7 inches of rain, with the most falling in the Santa Lucia Mountains:

I hope the models for Wednesday, December 20, don’t verify. They indicate storm-force (50+ mph) southerly winds and up to three inches of rain in less than 24 hours. Altogether, from this Sunday evening through the end of the year, up to 7 inches of rain could be recorded in many… pic.twitter.com/4xGFec11Pi — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) December 14, 2023

Weather Underground currently predicting .13-inches of rain on Sunday, .29-inches on Monday, .32-inches on Tuesday, .68-inches on Wednesday, .24-inches on Thursday, and .04-inches on Friday for Paso Robles:

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.

