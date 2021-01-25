Significant rainfall in the forecast this week

–Significant rainfall appears to be on its way for Paso Robles and the Central Coast this week. Weather Underground is predicting a chance of rain on Monday, partly cloudy conditions on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, nearly 5 inches of rain. Click here to view a 10-day forecast.

According to the National Weather Service, three storm systems moving through. The first and second storms are colder systems with mainly snow impacts, and the third storm is warmer with ample moisture, shaping up to be a “potentially big rain event.”

“A storm system is moving in that will bring snow and rain – please check in on the senior citizens in your life to ensure they are prepared for potential outages,” says PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

Click here to see emergency preparedness tips from PG&E.

Sand for sandbags is available at the water yard at the corner of 13th and Paso Robles Street. See more details here.

