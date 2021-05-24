Singer/songwriter Dulcie Taylor releases new 6-song EP ‘Rediscovered’

–Mesa/Bluemoon Recordings recently released, “Rediscovered,” a six-song EP (extended play) from local singer/songwriter extraordinaire Dulcie Taylor. This remixing, remastering (and sometimes new recording) on tracks during Dulcie’s 20-year career stint with the label brings to mind her musical journey.

A showcase for Dulcie Taylor’s vocals, Rediscovered is the follow-up to the critically-acclaimed Reimagined EP released last year, of which New Times writer Glenn Starkey wrote: “When Dulcie Taylor left the East Coast for California, it was a gift to local Americana fans. This gifted singer-songwriter fit right into the local music scene, playing all around the Central Coast, winning Best Songwriter in the New Times Music Awards twice. These previously released songs have been ‘remixed, remastered, with some rerecording,’ and the results are nothing short of astonishingly beautiful.”

“I find that whenever we’re recording, there are often different paths one can go down at different points in the process,” Dulcie Taylor says in explaining the new disc’s genesis. “You may like all the paths but mostly you just choose one. It was so much fun (always a good thing) to go back and revisit these tracks and make some new moves with the spirit of the songs in mind. And it’s like time travel – when we’d bring up a track, it put me right back in the studio where the song was cut with the musicians who played on it. It’s very inspiring to create fresh ideas.”

Taylor, who had a hand in producing some of the tracks with long-time collaborator, George Nauful, once again cuts straight to the heart of the matter – be it about love, loss, or the shameful treatment of our planet. If you loved Dulcie before, you’ll love her now. She is singularly focused. Her words, carefully chosen, leave nothing on the table. The music found here – sometimes dreamy, often driving – is the perfect vehicle for her message. And her music has resonated across all demos: Dulcie Taylor’s videos have garnered over 2.8 million views on her YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/DulcieTaylorMusic

About Dulcie Taylor

A ten-year-old Dulcie Taylor got her first guitar at Christmas from her mother and Dulcie’s lifelong love of singing and songwriting began. Since that time, she has blossomed into an award-winning singer/songwriter. Dulcie has been recording her critically acclaimed albums

In addition to writing songs, Dulcie Taylor is a writer of poetry and prose. She served as a member of the Board of Directors of the O.B. Hardison Poetry Series at Washington, D.C.’s Folger Shakespeare Library when living in the DC area. The Folger attracts scholars from around the globe, and is also home to the world’s largest collection of Shakespeare’s printed works, as well as magnificent collections of other rare Renaissance books and manuscripts.

