Singer-songwriter Elizabeth Cook to perform at final Robert Hall ‘At Home Sessions’ 

–Robert Hall At Home Sessions has announced that their fourth virtual concert will feature Elizabeth Cook. Cook is a critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter hailing from East Nashville by way of Florida-grown roots. NPR Music says, “her self-awareness, hip hard-country delivery, comedic gifts and ability to project magnetic personality have made her a treasure of the American singer-songwriter scene.”

Robert Hall’s At Home Sessions are exclusive virtual music concerts featuring a curated selection of self-made musicians. Sessions are live-streamed directly from the artists’ homes in partnership with Robert Hall Winery. Cook is performing on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. Enjoy the concert live on Robert Hall Winery’s Facebook page, @roberthallwinery. Music lovers can also view previous shows and exclusive behind the scenes artist interviews at RobertHallWinery.com/At-Home-Sessions.

Visit Robert Hall Winery online at www.roberthallwinery.com.



