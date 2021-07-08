Paso Robles News|Thursday, July 8, 2021
Single-day fair tickets available at Farm Supply locations 

Posted: 5:24 am, July 8, 2021 by News Staff

mid state fair paso robles

Tickets are available at a discounted price

– Single-day admission tickets for the 2021 California Mid-State Fair are now available for a discounted price at Farm Supply locations in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo. This limited-time deal runs through Tuesday, July 20 and only credit or debit will be accepted to purchase tickets at these locations.

Discounted Farm Supply prices:

  • Adults: $11.50
  • Kids: $8.50
  • Seniors: $10.50

 

Single-day admission tickets, season passes, carnival wristbands and concert tickets are on sale now at MidStateFair.com.

