Six arrests made in riverbed, additional 19,000 pounds of trash removed

Salinas riverbed is a designated high fire risk area

– On May 24, notice was provided in the Salinas Riverbed, from Niblick Bridge to the City Limits north of the Wastewater Treatment Plant, that the Fire Chief had designated the area as high fire risk. This included instructions that all persons must vacate, and all property had to be removed by May 25, 2021. Additional notifications have been provided on a continuous basis and cleanup has been conducted.

The Paso Robles Police Department Community Action Team (CAT), in conjunction with the Paso Robles Fire Department and the Community Services Department, have all worked towards obtaining compliance by identifying and monitoring fire sources, removing trash and discarded materials and cleaning up unsanitary sites. Once cleaned, sites were found reestablished including having open fire pits, propane tanks, gas powered generators, large car/RV batteries, discarded drug paraphernalia, trash and unsanitary conditions.

From July 13 through July 22, approximately 19,000 pounds of trash and discarded materials were removed at a cost of $9,130.00. Six arrests were made for charges including having an illegal fire, drug/paraphernalia possession and refusing to vacate and remove property from within the designated high fire risk area.

The PRPD posted about the cleanup efforts and arrests on their Facebook page:

Advertisement

Share this post!

email