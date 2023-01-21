Paso Robles News|Sunday, January 22, 2023
Six people rescued Friday from flooded Salinas Riverbed 

Posted: 7:01 am, January 21, 2023 by News Staff
water rescue

Photo from Cal Fire Twitter.

The people were reportedly trapped on an island in the middle of the river

– Six people were rescued by urban search and rescue teams Friday from the flooded Salinas Riverbed east of Atascadero. The people were reportedly trapped on an island in the middle of the river.

Cal Fire said in a tweet that firefighters and urban search and rescue teams responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m. All six patients were rescued:

