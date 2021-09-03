Skilled horsemen to showcase traditional California vaquero methods

Event is family-friendly and free to attend

–The Californio Bridlehorse Association will host the eighth-annual Early Californios Skills of the Rancho, September 3-5, at the Parkfield Rodeo Arena on the historic V6 Ranch in Parkfield, California. The event honors traditional Californio horsemanship and stockmanship still used by working cowboys today and that was introduced to Alta California by the Spanish in the 18th century.

More than 100 riders of different levels–from youth and novices to top working cowboys and professional horsemen–from California and other western states will gather at the Parkfield Rodeo Arena to compete for thousands of dollars in cash and prizes in individual and team classes designed to showcase the masterful horsemanship, proficient roping and methodical stockmanship techniques brought to California by the early Spanish vaqueros and refined through time.

“There was no place to show horses in the California style of riding that promoted learning opportunities for novice and intermediate riders to get involved,” said Bruce Sandifer, found of the CBA and producers of the event. “We want to create an environment where people can come and share what they know and learn from each other with a fiesta-style attitude.”

This style of riding, still practiced on working ranches, is more than a philosophy to the competitors; it’s a mindset and value system that is reflected in how horses and cattle are handled, and how the competitors conduct themselves. Classes tests the riders’ skills in guiding their horse through a horsemanship pattern with precision, effectively sorting and roping cattle, and working not only with a crew of cowboys but also in unison with their horses.

Riders are required to wear traditional Western attire, including chinks or armitas, and show their horses in a phase of the traditional bridle-horse training process, whether it’s the hackamore, two-rein or straight up in the bridle. Tie-downs, bits with broken or hinged mouthpieces other mechanical devices are not permitted.

Competitors use a rope or reata that least 45 feet long, and they must dally around their saddle horn, rather than tie on hard and fast as is common on ranches in the Southwest. Their saddle horns must be wrapped in smooth mule hide that allows them to slip their dallies and run their ropes.

“We’re trying to promote a sustainable way of not only working cattle but also horses,” says Sandifer. “We want to see people riding in a way that is the most beneficial for their horses. We want to bring longevity back into horsemanship.”

The event kicks off on Friday, Sept. 3, at 8 a.m. with opening ceremonies followed by stock horse and cattle doctoring classes. More stock horse and doctoring classes will be held on Saturday, as well as breakaway roping, cattle sorting and a pro-am event, which pairs two novice and/or intermediate riders with a “pro” in a cattle doctoring event.

On Sunday afternoon, starting around 2 p.m. is the exciting open doctoring finals followed by an awards ceremony.

Vendors of high-quality custom gear and artwork will be set up throughout the weekend, many of which have interesting stories and techniques to share. This family-friendly event is free to the public.

For more information, visit the Early Californios Skills of the Rancho Facebook and Instagram pages or the Californio Bridlehorse Association website at californiobridlehorseassociation.com.

