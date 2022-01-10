Paso Robles News|Monday, January 10, 2022
Slightly warmer daytime temperatures in the forecast this week 

Posted: 6:53 am, January 10, 2022

Overnight lows will remain in the 30s and 40s

– Both sunshine and clouds, along with slightly warmer temperatures are in the forecast this week for Paso Robles, according to Weather Underground. Monday and Tuesday’s high temperatures are forecasted to reach 68-degrees. Wednesday could get as warm as 71, and cloudy and slightly colder temperatures are expected on Thursday. By the weekend, temperatures should be back in the upper 60s.

SLO County should see “Chilly mornings,” and “mild afternoons” according to PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey:

 

