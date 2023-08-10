SLO Airport adds new service to support passengers with hidden disabilities

Sunflower lanyard is designed as a discreet way for airport staff to recognize passengers who might need extra time, understanding

– San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport is offering passengers with non-visible disabilities the opportunity to travel with confidence. Under the program, travelers with a non-visible disability can request a free Sunflower lanyard from airport administration prior to travel. Program materials also can be mailed to travelers with a minimum two-week notice prior to travel.

The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program is a simple tool for passengers to voluntarily share that they have a disability that might not be immediately apparent and would need a little extra help, time, and understanding while at the airport.

“With the launch of the sunflower, we are aiming to create an inclusive and compassionate airport environment where all passengers, including those with hidden disabilities, feel comfortable and supported throughout their journey,” said Courtney Johnson, Director of Airports. “Our airport is committed to fostering a culture of empathy and understanding, ensuring that every passenger’s needs are met with respect and dignity. The sunflower aligns with our values of inclusivity and accessibility, and we are proud to be part of this global movement.”

The sunflower is globally recognized for helping individuals with hidden disabilities overcome barriers – physical and otherwise – that are often part of their everyday lives. One in seven people – 1.3 billion worldwide – live with a disability, many of them not readily apparent. Hidden disabilities can include conditions that are neurological, cognitive, or neurodevelopmental such as Autism, ADHD, anxiety, or dementia, as well as physical, visual, and auditory disabilities. Moreover, hidden disabilities can also include respiratory and chronic health conditions such as arthritis and diabetes, chronic pain, and sleep disorders.

The sunflower lanyard is designed as a discreet way for airport staff to recognize passengers and travelers who might need extra time and understanding. Since the program’s launch in 2016, businesses and organizations ranging from malls and retailers to colleges and universities to airports and public transit systems have participated.

To learn more about SBP’s accessibility and assistance programs, visit: https://www.sloairport.com/accessibility-information/. To learn more about the international program, visit https://HDSunflower.com.

