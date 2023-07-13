SLO airport announces new service for passengers with visual impairments

New service, Aira, provides guidance through a mobile app to assist passengers with a variety of needs

– San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport (SBP) has added a new service to support customers who are visually impaired at the airport. The new service, Aira, provides guidance through a mobile app to assist passengers with a variety of needs, including moving through crowds, avoiding obstacles, finding gates, using self-service kiosks, and navigating through the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint.

“Aira is a great service addition. Aira offers a whole new level of assistance for passengers who are visually impaired and builds on the goal of being a welcoming and inclusive airport for all residents and visitors alike” said Courtney Johnson, Director of Airports. “I’m proud that SBP is making intentional steps forward to support accessibility and transportation for all.”

Troy Otillio, the CEO of Aira, stated, “Access to information is a human right, and this partnership unlocks independence on their own terms for blind and low vision travelers. I want to applaud San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport for their outstanding commitment to accessibility and inclusion.”

The Aira mobile app connects users with professionally trained visual interpreters, who use live-streamed video to translate visual information into descriptive audio at the touch of a button, providing efficiency, engagement, and most importantly independence to end users.

Aira is a free app to download and is available in the Apple App and Google Play stores. While accessing the service for personal use can require a monthly subscription, SBP will offer the service for free to users while at the airport. While at the airport, Aira services will extend to customers at ACI Jet, The Spirit of San Luis, and Cal Fire Station 21.

To learn more about SBP’s accessibility and assistance programs, visit: https://www.sloairport.com/accessibility-information/.

