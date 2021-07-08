SLO airport expands COVID-19 testing access

Testing now open to general public

— The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport (SBP) has expanded access to its onsite COVID-19 testing facility to include the general public. The entire community, as well as arriving and departing airline passengers, are now eligible for the no-cost COVID-19 testing program.

While Americans continue to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, there are still companies, schools, and countries that require proof of negative COVID-19 tests prior to arrival. The SBP airport program, managed by Templeton-based Nova Labs, offers two types of testing: a Molecular RT-LAMP saliva test with results available in four hours and a Molecular PCR test, with results available within 48 hours. Customers may choose their test based on requirements at their travel destination, business requirements, or their personal comfort level.

“We are proud to support the County of San Luis Obispo in offering this testing program to more of our community,” said Courtney Johnson, director of airports. “Easy access to COVID-19 testing can allow more people to travel smoothly, visit larger venues, or to provide peace of mind before visiting loved ones. Our testing facility is an important step in getting people back to the locations and activities they love most.”

County residents, as well as passengers with an arriving or departing from the airport, can pre-register for a test at sloairport.com/testing. Users upload the required personal information, pre-register for a COVID-19 testing appointment, and receive test results directly from Nova Labs. Testing is available in the SBP airport terminal from Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. While the public is encourage to pre-register for appointments, walk-ins are also welcomed to the onsite COVID-19 testing facility. For more information about the airport testing process and to pre-register for an appointment, visit sloairport.com/testing. For general information on community testing in San Luis Obispo County, visit emergencyslo.org/testing.

About the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport

San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport (SBP) serves areas as far north as Southern Monterey County and as far south as Northern Santa Barbara County. The airport offers access to and from the Central Coast. Residents and visitors have the choice of three commercial airlines with flights to several major U.S. hubs. The airport is also home to full-service general aviation and corporate facilities. For more information, or to book a flight, visit sloairport.com.

