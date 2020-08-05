SLO airport street gets new name honoring region’s roots

–The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport (SBP) and California-based private aircraft ground support, maintenance, management and charter provider, ACI Jet, announced today the selection and approval of its new headquarters’ street address name: “Aviadores Way.”

The street name, Spanish for “Aviators,” was selected for its contribution to protecting and preserving the unique history of this part of the country. The full street address including street number is expected later this year and will be published when ACI Jet moves into its new headquarters at SBP, currently scheduled to take place in Q1 of 2021.

The name was chosen out of more than 200 submissions from airport employees, tenants, ACI Jet employees, and customers. Reviewing each submission were SLO County Director of Airports, Kevin Bumen, and ACI Jet’s CEO Bill Borgsmiller, Senior Vice President of FBOs Andrew Robillard, and Director of Marketing John W. Tucker. Alex Leisch, one of ACI Jet’s Lead Maintenance Technicians in the company’s Part 145 Repair Station, submitted the selected street name. Mr. Leisch will receive a grand prize including a collection of ACI Jet’s marketing and promotional items and a gift certificate to airport restaurant, The Spirit of San Luis.

“We love the new road name,” Bumen shared. “The selection process was thoughtful and the reference is fitting. We’re excited to include Aviadores Way on our airport map.”

For more information, or to book a flight, visit sloairport.com.

