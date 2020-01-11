SLO and Morro Bay flip switch to new community power provider

Paso Robles and other cities making change next year

–Monterey Bay Community Power will begin delivering cost savings and other clean-energy benefits to residents and businesses in Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo throughout January 2020, the company announced this week. As the new, primary electricity provider for these cities, service will begin automatically for customers on their monthly meter-read date.

In early 2021, the not-for-profit public agency will begin service for the Cities of Arroyo Grande, Carpinteria, Del Rey Oaks, Goleta, Grover Beach, Guadalupe, Paso Robles, Pismo Beach, Santa Maria, Solvang, and the unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara County, making MBCP the largest agency of its kind in the state by geography.

“I am proud to support a vision of carbon-free future for all. Our community has seen the impacts of fossil fuel pollution and climate change here in our town and across California,” shared Heidi Harmon, Mayor of San Luis Obispo. “Joining Monterey Bay Community Power gives our community an opportunity to accelerate meaningful and equitable change that helps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and stimulates the local economy through energy programs and cost savings.”

MBCP is partnering with PG&E on delivering better and more affordable electricity service. MBCP will become the primary electric generation provider leveraging carbon-free resources at a lower cost and PG&E will continue its traditional role delivering electricity as well as maintaining infrastructure and billing. Both MBCP and PG&E are committed to a transparent and informed transition for all customers.

“Transparency and accountability are hallmark principles of public agencies like MBCP,” shares MBCP CEO, Tom Habashi. “All our financials and our Board Meetings are accessible and open to the public. Like all other community choice energy agencies, we are accountable to our Policy and Operations Boards and to the communities that we serve.”

Other than savings, the only change that customers will see on their bill is a new line item for MBCP Electric Generation Charges. PG&E will no longer include electric generation charges inside their bundled service, they will only bill for transmission and distribution. Customers will continue receiving only one electric bill from PG&E, which includes both PG&E charges for transmission and distribution, as well as MBCP charges for electric generation.

Formed with the goals of delivering cost savings, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and contributing to the economic vitality of the communities it serves, MBCP currently maintains a 95% enrollment rate in the Monterey Bay Region.

John Headding, Mayor of Morro Bay said, “The benefits of joining Monterey Bay Community Power are significant. We’re thrilled to be part of such a progressive movement that provides more affordable electricity, innovative energy programs, and local economic investment through such a collaborative Central Coast community choice energy agency.”

